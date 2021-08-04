Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. Granite Construction has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.