Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $737,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

