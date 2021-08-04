Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,044,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

