Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,612 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

