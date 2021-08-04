Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 264 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chegg were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

