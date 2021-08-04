Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,649 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

