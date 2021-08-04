Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

