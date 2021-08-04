Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 528,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,390. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.91. The firm has a market cap of C$35.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.