Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,501. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

