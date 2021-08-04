Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.49. 11,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 371,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

