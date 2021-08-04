Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497. The company has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

