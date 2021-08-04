Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNCGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GNCGY stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

