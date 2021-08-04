GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.
GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.
GSKY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.