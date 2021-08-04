GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

GSKY stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

