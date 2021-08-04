Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,193.0 days.
GRGSF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $12.10.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.