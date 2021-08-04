Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 21,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grifols by 765.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.