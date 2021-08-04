Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMBOY stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.