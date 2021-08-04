Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BMBOY stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
