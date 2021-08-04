Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE GGM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 28,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,628. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

