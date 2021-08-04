Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,147. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

