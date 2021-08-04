Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,147. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
