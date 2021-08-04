HaloDAO Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,816.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,352,875 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

