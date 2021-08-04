Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $24,243,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 146.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

