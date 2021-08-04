Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Hanger worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HNGR opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

HNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

