HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,265.00

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and last traded at GBX 2,264.85 ($29.59), with a volume of 4535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,150.98.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

