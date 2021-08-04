Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 702.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

