Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 123,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,603. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

