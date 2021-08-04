Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 48822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

