Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.20. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 30,914 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

