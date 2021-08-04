Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 11,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

