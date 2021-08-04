Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. AECOM comprises about 0.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,701. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.