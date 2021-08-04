Harvest Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Talend makes up about 3.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND remained flat at $$65.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 490.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

