Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. 6,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

