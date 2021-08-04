Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

