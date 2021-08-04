Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
