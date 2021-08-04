HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 36,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

