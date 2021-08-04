HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,321 Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,189,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98.

