Head-To-Head Analysis: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.47% 28.93% 17.75% FalconStor Software 14.81% -32.24% 35.33%

83.7% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cadence Design Systems and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 10 0 2.69 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus price target of $149.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and FalconStor Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 15.46 $590.64 million $2.11 71.02 FalconStor Software $14.77 million 2.17 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

