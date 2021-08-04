Head-To-Head Comparison: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($2.03) -0.74 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -8.21

Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals N/A -351.10% -44.94% Akero Therapeutics N/A -36.84% -34.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Akero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.00%. Given Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. The company also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

