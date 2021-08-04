Head to Head Comparison: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($1.66) -1.70 Organovo $2.20 million 24.65 -$16.83 million N/A N/A

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58% Organovo N/A -64.27% -62.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solid Biosciences and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 276.91%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Organovo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat end-stage liver, life-threatening, and orphan diseases. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

