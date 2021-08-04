Head-To-Head Contrast: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnite and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 17.19 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -295.60 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.05 $372.94 million $10.87 32.93

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59% FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnite and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78 FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $314.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

