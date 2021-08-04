Head-To-Head Contrast: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 28.96 $33.77 million $0.30 101.70 EMCORE $110.13 million 2.85 -$7.00 million ($0.24) -35.46

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 32.47%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than EMCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A EMCORE 4.80% 9.31% 5.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats EMCORE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets, as well as lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. In addition, the company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics, such as optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It serves CATV, wireless, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets; and aerospace and defense and satellite communications markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

