Head to Head Survey: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Global Industrial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

29.8% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 67.0% of Global Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Industrial and MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Industrial $1.03 billion 1.46 $65.40 million $1.68 23.77 MSC Industrial Direct $3.19 billion 1.50 $251.76 million $4.74 18.12

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Global Industrial. MSC Industrial Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Industrial and MSC Industrial Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A MSC Industrial Direct 0 3 4 0 2.57

MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus target price of $102.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Global Industrial and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Industrial 6.88% 45.32% 15.27% MSC Industrial Direct 6.44% 22.06% 11.09%

Volatility & Risk

Global Industrial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Global Industrial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission products, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through relationship marketers, catalogs, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

