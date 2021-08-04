Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.740-$1.780 EPS.

NYSE HTA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 364,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,456. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

