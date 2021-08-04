HeartBout Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $143,047.26 and $5.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

