Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

