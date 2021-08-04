Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 259 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.36. 32,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $302.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.