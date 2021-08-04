Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $271.93. 3,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,161. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.