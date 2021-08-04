Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $886.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $876.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

