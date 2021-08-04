Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after acquiring an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,471. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

