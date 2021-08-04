Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.47. 2,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

