Helix One Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Helix has a market capitalization of $80,076.84 and $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 361.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.