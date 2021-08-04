Helmet.insure Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $746,997.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $746,997.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

