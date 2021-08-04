Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.85 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.